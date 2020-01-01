The firing of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, which seemed like a foregone conclusion since roughly Week 13 or so, sure is taking its sweet time.

Garrett met with Cowboys officials for less than an hour Tuesday and left with “no resolution” to the status of him or his staff, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

While keeping your job is obviously better than losing it, even Garrett seemingly expected to be axed by now. He reportedly said goodbye and exchanged information with team staffers ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network, and multiple reports indicated the Cowboys had fired the entire coaching staff as of Monday.

The longer the Cowboys take, the harder they’ll also make it for Garrett to find new employment, if he desires. There are a limited number of openings this offseason, with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns having already begun their searches and the Washington Redskins announcing Ron Rivera’s hiring Wednesday.

