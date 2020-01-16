Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Other than seeing LSU win the national title, there wasn’t much good to come from Odell Beckham Jr.’s trip to New Orleans.

New Orleans police on Thursday obtained an arrest warrant for Beckham on simple battery after he slapped a police offer in the butt following LSU’s national championship win over Clemson, Nola.com reports.

It’s certainly a bizarre story and part of a busy night for the former LSU wideout. As it pertains to the warrant, the incident began with a police officer telling LSU players not to smoke in the locker room after they finished off a 15-0 season with a commanding win over Clemson. In a video that went viral this week, Beckham walks up to the officer and appears to slap him in the rear end.

A police spokesman told Nola.com the warrant stems from that interaction. The Nola.com report also cites a law enforcement source claiming authorities originally wanted to pursue a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.

The Browns issued a statement.

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Beckham also caused a stir after video showed him appearing to hand out money to LSU players. There has been some debate as to whether it was real money, and LSU is investigating the matter.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. ET): Odell Beckham Jr. slapped a Superdome security guard on the butt, New Orleans police department public affairs officer Juan Barnes confirmed to ESPN.com.

