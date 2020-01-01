Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly will be a busy man next week regardless of whether New England advances in the postseason.

McDaniels has received permission to interview with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns for their open head coaching jobs, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride on Wednesday.

Patriots special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Judge also got the OK to interview with the Giants, per McBride.

Candidates coaching in the wild-card round are not permitted to interview this week. The Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots would play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday, Jan. 12 if New England beats the Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images