The New England Patriots’ season ended two weeks ago, but their player evaluation process continues as they begin preparations for 2020.

On Wednesday, the Patriots hosted cornerback Tre Roberson for a free agent workout, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Roberson, 27, played quarterback at Indiana and Illinois State before switching to defense ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft. He went undrafted, signed with the Minnesota Vikings, spent most of the 2016 season on their practice squad and then was released after the 2017 preseason.

Unable to find work in the NFL in 2017, Roberson took his talents to the Canadian Football League, signing with the Calgary Stampeders ahead of the 2018 CFL campaign. He tallied three interceptions in 16 games to help the Stampeders win the Grey Cup in 2018, then ranked second in the CFL with seven interceptions this past season, including a pick-six. He also returned a fumble 93 yards for a touchdown.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last November that Roberson was “drawing interest from over 10 NFL teams” and “is expected to be headed back to (the) NFL in 2020.” Calgary released the defensive back earlier last month to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

The Patriots tend to be intrigued by converted quarterbacks. Several current New England players played QB in either college or high school, including wide receivers Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers and Mohamed Sanu, All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Jamie Collins.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images