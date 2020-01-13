Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It might not have been the best news for Texans fans, but those around New England heard positive news from Houston coach Bill O’Brien on Monday.

One day after the Texans’ season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, O’Brien said the franchise will stick with the same script and not hire a general manager for 2020, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

The Texans did not have a GM in 2019, either.

Bill O'Brien on committee approach if it will stay the same or add a GM: 'I feel like where we are right now it stays the way it is. We have a great group of people' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 13, 2020

How does this relate to the Patriots?

Well, it means Nick Caserio, the team’s director of player personnel and thus head coach Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, will have one less potential destination should he decide to leave New England. Houston might have been the suitor that made the most sense, too, as the sides have been closely linked in the past.

The Patriots reportedly rejected the Texans’ request to interview Caserio in 2018. Caserio worked with O’Brien during the coach’s tenure in New England (2007 to 2011).

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport further discussed Monday how the Texans’ front office was feeling.

“Based on the way the setup now is in the building for the Houston Texans, with O’Brien having final say, some very strong influence from Jack Easterby and several other key personnel people, and salary cap people in place, they just feel like this is the structure that they want,” Rapoport said.

From NFL Now: The #Texans plan to move forward without a GM, with Bill O'Brien in favor of the current front office structure. pic.twitter.com/VAAao08xtG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2020

While a lot can change between now and the start of the 2020 NFL season, it looks like Caserio could be staying put at One Patriot Place, which certainly would be good news for New England.

