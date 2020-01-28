The pursuit for New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio seems to have reached its end — at least in regards to the Houston Texans.

Houston handed head coach Bill O’Brien the general manager responsibilities while also promoting (former Patriots character coach) Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operations on Tuesday.

The two moves go to show the job Caserio was once in position to receive, and subsequently blocked from interviewing for, is no longer available. The Texans’ general manager position was still open entering the offseason as Houston went through the 2019 season without a someone occupying the position.

More on the #Texans: The promotion of Bill O’Brien to GM further solidifies that Nick Caserio won’t be in Houston… Plus, Romeo Crennel stays on staff in a key role on defense, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2020

The Texans released a statement in regard to the promotions.

“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in the statement. “I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group.”

Caserio’s contract is set to expire following the 2020 NFL Draft. It was reported just over a month ago the Patriots and Caserio had ‘not gotten anywhere’ in contract talks.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN