Does Tom Brady have a house in Connecticut, or does he not?

At this point, who really knows.

There have been conflicting reports about the New England Patriots quarterback’s residence. First, WEEI’s Greg Hill reported that Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, do have a home in Fairfield County. But cold water was thrown on that by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, who said such a home does not exist.

However, on Thursday, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi said there is actually a Connecticut house.

Btw, that place in Connecticut that Tom Brady supposedly didn't have? Yeah he has it. What does that mean? Means Super G wanted to be closer to NYC. Anything else is purely speculative. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 30, 2020

Monitoring real estate to decipher a pending free agent’s move is a very unscientific process, but alas, it continues.

