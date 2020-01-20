Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Jimmy Garoppolo was a member of the New England Patriots, Tom Brady hardly seemed interested in mentoring a young quarterback.

Well, at 42 years old, Brady might be changing his tune.

Brady, who is scheduled to become a free agent March 18, wants to mentor a young quarterback, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday. La Canfora also claimed that Brady is “prepared” to meet with teams other than the Patriots.

From his column:

“Brady also is eager to take on the role of mentor to a young quarterback, no matter where he plays, hoping to leave any organization in good shape when he retires. Part of his legacy, he believes, could be tied to seeing future generations embrace the TB12 training and lifestyle regimen that Brady strongly believes has helped him play so long at such a high level.”

So, will Brady tutor a young QB somewhere other than New England? Or, will he re-sign with the Patriots and mentor Jarrett Stidham?

Time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images