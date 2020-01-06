Tom Brady was a mainstay on the New England Patriots’ injury report for much of the season mostly because of elbow and/or shoulder injuries.

In Week 14, however, the Patriots quarterback also had a toe injury listed. According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, Brady was dealing with a foot injury suffered late in the season.

In addition to the tennis elbow that bothered Tom Brady later in the season, sources telling me Brady also dealt with a foot injury suffered at some point in December. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 6, 2020

Perhaps that injury — if the “foot” injury is the same as the toe issue — was suffered in Week 13, a Dec. 1 game against the Houston Texans that New England lost 28-22. Brady’s toe injury popped up the following week ahead of a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. New England also lost that game, and it was one of Brady’s worst showings of the season. He completed just 19 of 36 passes for only 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 63.3 passer rating that was his second-lowest of the season.

That was the only week Brady appeared on the injury report with any sort of lower-body injury. It did, however, raise some eyebrows when the quarterback wore all-white cleats in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins. Of course, that could have been a purely cosmetic alteration, but it’s also worth noting Brady was seen jogging up and down the sideline in between drives when the New England offense wasn’t on the field. Brady ditched the white kicks after one week.

The Patriots lost that Week 17 game to the Dolphins before being upset in the wild-card round at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

If the injury occurred in the Houston game, the Patriots would have gone 2-4 after Brady was hobbled to end the season.

