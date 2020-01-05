Tom Brady has been a luxury for the Patriots over the past two decades, to say the least.

Outside of being one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks throughout New England’s dynastic run, Brady also has routinely agreed to team-friendly contracts, leaving quite a bit of money on the table in order to give the franchise more salary-cap flexibility. But if the Patriots plan to bring Brady back for a 21st season (and potentially beyond), they reportedly shouldn’t bank on such financial selflessness from the future Hall of Fame quarterback this time around.

Brady’s future became an immediate topic of conversation following New England’s season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, and FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer offered some insight on the situation Sunday.

“Well, here’s the thing: First of all, does he go back to the New England Patriots? He’s an unrestricted free agent and the Patriots cannot franchise him,” Glazer said. “I’m told if he does go back to the Patriots, he doesn’t want to do the same hometown discount he’s done in the past. So then you also look at other options out there. Certainly a team he’d help with their fan base, but there’s been talks about him going somewhere with Josh McDaniels. There’s only four openings, only one without a quarterback. That’s the Carolina Panthers. I just don’t see that happening. I think he fits better in, obviously, with the Patriots, but then it comes down to money.”

While Brady, obviously, is the headliner, he’s just one of several noteworthy Patriot players set to hit the open market, including Joe Thuney, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy and Matthew Slater. There will be no shortage of tough decisions for Bill Belichick and Co., which sets the stage for one of the more intriguing offseasons in Foxboro in years.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images