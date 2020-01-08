Everyone knew Jason Garrett’s fate following Week 17. The decision we all saw coming just came much later than expected.

The Cowboys failed to qualify for the 2019 NFL playoffs, all but ensuring Garrett wouldn’t return as Dallas’ head coach. But America’s Team didn’t announce Garrett’s firing immediately after Dec. 29’s regular-season finale, nor a few days after. It wasn’t until this past Sunday night when owner Jerry Jones publicly announced the franchise was moving on from Garrett.

So, why the wait? According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Garrett still had the slightest bit of hope to keep his job even as the Cowboys were conducting interviews with other head-coaching candidates.

“The high-level source said there was never a time Garrett was considered for a front-office role with the Cowboys,” Archer wrote. “Garrett stated after the Washington game he wanted to continue to coach and he wanted it to be with Dallas. The high-ranking source said that had the Cowboys not been overwhelmed by (Mike) McCarthy or any other candidates, there was a chance Garrett could have returned as coach.”

Unfortunately for Garrett, McCarthy’s interview with the Cowboys “could not have gone better,” per Archer, and the sides reportedly agreed to a five-year contract Monday. As for the now-former Dallas head coach, he reportedly is fielding some interest from the New York Giants, who want to interview him for their offensive coordinator gig after naming Joe Judge their new head coach.

