Will David Pastrnak lead his team to the money pit?
The Boston Bruins right wing will captain the Atlantic Division team in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center. The Atlantic Division All-Stars will take on their counterparts from the Metropolitan Division in a 20-minute, 3-on-3 game. The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Central Division versus Pacific Division game for a winner-take-all $1 million prize.
Here’s how to watch the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
