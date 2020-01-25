Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will David Pastrnak lead his team to the money pit?

The Boston Bruins right wing will captain the Atlantic Division team in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center. The Atlantic Division All-Stars will take on their counterparts from the Metropolitan Division in a 20-minute, 3-on-3 game. The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Central Division versus Pacific Division game for a winner-take-all $1 million prize.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images