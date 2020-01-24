Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The hockey world’s stars will shine bright this weekend in St. Louis.

The NHL All-Star Game takes place Saturday night at the home of the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues, but before that showcase happens, the league’s best players will show off their skills Friday night.

The annual skills competition takes place Friday night at Enterprise Center where the All-Stars will get their chances for bragging rights in a variety of contests.

Here’s what’s in store for Friday night:

–Fastest skater

–Save streak competition

–Accuracy shooting

–Women’s 3-on-3

–Hardest shot

–Shooting stars

Here’s how to watch online.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images