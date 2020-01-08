Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In what has been a wild NHL season already, former Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette is the most recent boss to be let go.

Laviolette was fired by Nashville on Monday in the middle of his sixth season at the helm. With Laviolette’s departure, there just are a mere four coaches remaining in the NHL who have been with their respective organizations for four or more years.

