There has been much talk about what the name of the new Seattle NHL team would be since it was announced the league would expand.

And now it appears we have an answer.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s NHL Network Radio, Mayor’s Mannor’s John Hoven revealed what he had been hearing about the potential name.

“From everything that I’ve heard, it looks like Seattle Kraken is going to be the name,” Hoven said, as transcribed by Russian Machine Never Breaks, a website that covers the Washington Capitals. “… I was a little bit in shock personally, just because we had been told several times previously that that was not the name that they were going for.”

A complete list of potential names was released back in 2018, with Kraken being on the list.

The expansion draft will be held in June 2021. Seattle will need to select at least 20 players “under contract for the 2021-22 regular season and those with an aggregate Expansion Draft value that is between 60-100 percent of the prior season’s upper limit for the salary cap,” according to NHL.com

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images