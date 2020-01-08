Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NHL All-Star game is just over two weeks away and the league revealed the jerseys the players will wear when they take the ice at Enterprise Center.

All 31 teams will be represented, with David Pastrnak and Tuukka Rask being selected for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has a chance to get in under the “Last Man In” fan vote, while Bruce Cassidy was named head coach of the Atlantic Division team.

The Eastern Conference will wear white jerseys, while the West will don black ones.

Take a look:

The Atlantic Division looks for its first win of the All-Star Game under the current format that was first introduced in 2016 on Jan. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images