Nike is taking a step back Monday after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant.

The company has suspended online sales of Kobe-related products for the time being, per ESPN’s Nick DePaula. Executives reportedly are re-evaluating their strategy surrounding releasing Bryant items, including his signature shoe series.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe, especially his family and friends,” Nike said in a statement, per DePaula. “He was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sports and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine victims killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

Nike initially signed Bryant to a sneaker deal in 2003. His Kobe signature series has been worn by numerous NBA players over the years, including more than 100 players this season.

A memorial for Bryant has begun outside Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oreg.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images