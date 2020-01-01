What a year 2019 was in New England sports! As we move into the New Year, join NESN.com in looking ahead to the top five storylines for 2020.

After a less-than-stellar 2018-19 season, the Boston Celtics have bounced back with one of their most impressive starts in recent memory. And with young talent aplenty, there’s a lot for diehard C’s fans to love about the 2019-20 squad.

But do the Celtics have what it takes to reach — and maybe even win — the NBA Finals?

This year’s team certainly has the chemistry. The addition of Kemba Walker has done wonders for morale, as players appear much happier and more in sync this season. And their numbers — especially those put up by some of the team’s young stars — seem to support the theory.

Jaylen Brown, for instance, has had one heck of a season, proving his worth since signing a four-year, $115 million contract extension in October. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has looked like a potential All-Star, as well.

Some believe the lack of chemistry on last season’s squad was the fault of Kyrie Irving and his questionable leadership. Irving’s former teammates have claimed there was much more to the Celtics’ woes than Irving’s personal problems, but Boston nevertheless has abandoned a toxic mindset this season. And it shows.

There’s plenty of competition in the Eastern Conference, however, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers seemingly pose the greatest threat to the Celtics’ chances at reaching the NBA Finals. If the C’s are to succeed, they’ll have to avoid the injury bug, which cost Boston dearly several times in the 2010s.

All told, anything is possible for these upstart Celtics. Thus, their quest to reach the NBA Finals this season ranks as our No. 5 Boston sports storyline to watch in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Images