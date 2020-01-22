One person left Derek Jeter off their Hall Of Fame ballot, and O.J. Simpson is not happy about it.

Since his release from prison, Simpson has become an increasingly active presence on Twitter, using it often to weigh in on football. But he switched sports Tuesday afternoon, instead reacting to the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame results.

Jeter and Larry Walker were the lone players chose this year, with Jeter receiving 396 out of 397 possible votes. Well, the fact that Jeter was not unanimous infuriated Simpson — who alleges it must’ve been a Boston voter that left him off.

“Just got off the golf course and heard something I couldn’t believe. Who wouldn’t vote for Derek Jeter for Baseball Hall of Fame?” Simpson asked. “This man has been a credit to the game, he’s been a credit to sports, he’s had a hell of a career. I mean seriously, take that guy’s vote away from him. He should never be able to vote again — he’s probably from Boston, but even Boston people appreciate good baseball. I’m just saying, get rid of that guy.

Alright.

Ballots won’t be made public for another two weeks, so the wait to learn who left Jeter off likely will continue.

