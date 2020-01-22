Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A video of Delonte West handcuffed on a sidewalk went viral Monday night, and now the videographer appears to be in trouble.

An officer from the Prince George’s County police department in Oxon Hill, Md. was suspended Tuesday after allegedly shooting the video in question, according to the Associated Press. A shirtless West, who opened up about his bipolar disorder in 2015, could be seen screaming at the camera while sitting handcuffed on a curb.

Here’s how the AP describes the incident in question:

Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that they responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, located just across the border from Washington, D.C. When officers arrived, they saw a man bleeding from the face and “made the decision to handcuff” West.

Police said they learned that West and the second man knew each other and that they argued earlier that morning. The men refused medical treatment and refused to press charges, police said.

West hasn’t played in the NBA since 2012 when he played 44 games for the Dallas Mavericks. He also saw two stints in Boston with the Celtics (2004-08, 2010-11), three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and 35 games with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images