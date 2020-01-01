New Year’s Day always is a delight thanks in part to the slew of bowl games that are played, with the Outback Bowl among them.
In this year’s matchup, it will be the 18th-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers taking on No. 12 Auburn. Minnesota enters the game at 10-2, while the Tigers are 9-3.
The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Here’s how to watch the Outback Bowl online.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Images