Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to get a more intriguing matchup than the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers for the right to represent the conference in Super Bowl LIV. The game pits Jimmy Garoppolo, one of the league’s rising stars who once was in line to be Tom Brady’s heir, against Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer in search of his second Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers rightfully are favored, but the Packers are hot at the right time, and a player like Rodgers never can be overlooked.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. 49ers:

When: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images