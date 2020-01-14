Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron came through in the clutch Saturday.

With the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders knotted at two in overtime, the Bruins alternate captain took the game into his own hands, notching his 19th goal of the season to send Boston home as winners.

The Bruins notably have struggled when a game goes beyond sixty minutes this season, but Bergy was able to give the Bruins a rare overtime win by sneaking a slap shot by the Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images