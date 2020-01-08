Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has been a goal-scoring machine recently.

Thanks to his 18th goal of the season notched in the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, Bergy has recorded seven goals in the team’s last eight games.

Just over halfway through the season, Bergeron has a fighting chance to meet and surpass his career-highs in both goals (32) and assists (48).

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images