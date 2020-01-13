Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL playoffs are all about sacrifice.

Just ask every player among the four remaining postseason teams, as well as one Chiefs fan who is making the rounds for his “selflessness.”

One Kansas City supporter no longer could bear to watch as the Chiefs went down 24-0 to the Houston Texans in the first quarter Sunday afternoon. In hopes of prompting a momentum shift, the fan shared a video of himself leaving Arrowhead Stadium, noting his departure was the team’s “only hope” to stage a comeback. While Patrick Mahomes’ five touchdown passes helped a bit, Kansas City did go on to come all the way back and claim a 51-31 victory.

Mahomes made sure to salute the fan after the game, but the star quarterback is hoping he’s not in attendance for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Appreciate you doing what was best for the Kingdom! 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 13, 2020

The Chiefs might need all of the mojo on their side in order to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIV. With impressive road wins over the reigning champion Patriots and top-seeded Ravens under their belt, the Tennessee Titans are starting to come off as a team of destiny.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images