It wasn’t all bad for the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
The Jets struck first in a 2-1 losing effort against the Boston Bruins at Bell MTS Place. Patrik Laine was the lone goal-scorer for Winnipeg, potting a slick finish past Tuukka Rask after a Jets line change.
Laine came in at the perfect time and lit the lamp 6:06 into the first period, although it wouldn’t be enough.
For more on the 21-year-old's night, check out this "Change on the Fly."
Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images