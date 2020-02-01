Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t all bad for the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The Jets struck first in a 2-1 losing effort against the Boston Bruins at Bell MTS Place. Patrik Laine was the lone goal-scorer for Winnipeg, potting a slick finish past Tuukka Rask after a Jets line change.

Laine came in at the perfect time and lit the lamp 6:06 into the first period, although it wouldn’t be enough.

For more on the 21-year-old’s night, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images