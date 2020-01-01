Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise was flagged for a seventh time Sunday, tying him for the team lead in penalties thrown against a single player.

Wise is knotted with wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback JC Jackson with seven flags thrown against. Wise also is third on the Patriots in penalty yards with 70 behind Jason McCourty (76) and Jackson (74).

“It is what it is. Yeah,” Wise said Wednesday if he’s trying to stay more disciplined.

So, is there a way for Wise to specifically work on that part of his game?

“Don’t get flags,” Wise said.

Wise is tied for fifth in flags among NFL defensive linemen. He’s been penalized for roughing the passer three times, illegal use of hands twice, a horse-collar tackle once, and he was flagged for offsides once but it was an offsetting foul. He’s also only played 22.7 percent of defensive snaps this season.

Wise only was flagged twice last season and five times as a rookie in 2017.

The Patriots ranked sixth-fewest in flags thrown against this season. They had the seventh-fewest yards against because of penalties.

Wise had two sacks, 10 QB hits and 26 tackles as a situational player this season. He’s third on the team in QB hits despite his part-time role.

