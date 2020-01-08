Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many viewed the Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans as the end of New England’s dynasty.

Don’t tell that to Robert Kraft.

The Patriots owner on Tuesday was colorfully quoted by 50 Cent, who shared an Instagram photo of the two. After the rapper tried to console Kraft following the disappointing end to his team’s 2019 season, Kraft apparently fired back with a competitive, NSFW retort.

If 50 Cent is accurately relaying what was said, it’s an awfully bold claim by Kraft considering he might not even know who his quarterback will be in the 2020 season. But if the franchise owner’s “hope and prayer” comes to fruition, Tom Brady will be back under center in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images