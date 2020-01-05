Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially own the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England’s draft positioning was finalized Sunday when the New Orleans Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Had the Saints won, the Patriots, whose season ended with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, would have picked 24th.

New England selected left tackle Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 overall in 2018, using a pick it acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Brandin Cooks trade. Given the Patriots’ long-standing success, their own first-round selection typically falls in the late 20s or early 30s.

The last time the Patriots drafted a player 23rd or higher with their own selection was in 2006, when they nabbed running back Laurence Maroney with the 21st pick.

The Patriots currently hold eight picks in the 2020 draft (one first-rounder, one third, one fourth, two sixths and three sevenths) and are projected to receive four more through the league’s compensatory pick process (likely two thirds and two sixths, according to Over The Cap).

Depending on their activity in free agency, potential draft needs for the Patriots include tight end, wide receiver, linebacker, interior offensive line, offensive tackle, defensive line, safety and quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images