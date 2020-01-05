Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since Gunner Olszewski has been active, so it never was expected he’d play Saturday night.

Still, he really wishes he was.

The New England Patriots return specialist/wide receiver was placed on injured reserve back in November due to ankle and hamstring injuries. At the time, it made room on the roster for Isaiah Wynn to return from IR.

On Saturday, the Pats will kick off their postseason run at Gillette Stadium against the Tennessee Titans, and Olszewski took to Twitter with a simple tweet to express disappointment that he can’t play.

I’d give my left 🥜 to play in this game — Gunner Olszewski (@Gunnerolszewsk1) January 4, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images