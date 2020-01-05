Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson stopped himself from boasting midway through an answer as he packed up his locker at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was a worthwhile brag, however.

Jackson’s Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night when they lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But since the Patriots’ season is over, it’s as good of a time as any to look back on what the second-year pro accomplished in 2019.

“Obviously I improved a lot from my rookie year,” Jackson said.

It was noted that Jackson didn’t let up a touchdown this season to go along with his five interceptions. That’s some pretty impressive stuff.

“Yeah, that’s one of my goals, not to allow a touchdown,” Jackson said. “It’s been two — yeah, that’s one of my goals. Just playing defensive back, that’s one of the more harder jobs on the field, and to not give up a touchdown, that’s pretty solid.”

Wait, what was that? Oh yeah, Jackson actually hasn’t let up a regular-season touchdown in his two-year career. He did let up a touchdown to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in last year’s AFC Championship Game. Pro Football Focus also charged Jackson with letting up a touchdown to Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson this season on a trick play forward lateral.

After one season, it was fair to wonder if Jackson, an undrafted free agent, had simply gotten lucky in 400 pass-coverage snaps. Now, with two seasons under his belt and a doubled sample size, Jackson should be considered one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.

“Oh, yeah,” Jackson said. “Of course.”

Jackson received two All-Pro votes. If he puts together a third season like his first two, then he’ll probably be named an All-Pro next season. He would certainly deserve it.

“I accomplished a lot of individual goals but at the same (time), we fell short,” Jackson said. “My individual goals don’t even matter at this point.”

Jackson has let up just 52 catches on 104 targets for 584 yards with no touchdowns and eight interceptions through two seasons. That’s a 50 percent completion percentage and 35.1 passer rating.

The Patriots already have the best cornerback in the NFL in Stephon Gilmore. Jackson’s play hasn’t been too far behind Gilmore’s, and he’s getting some much-deserved recognition.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images