New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested last week on drug possession charges, according to a report Wednesday from WTVF in Nashville, Tenn.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer allegedly found “an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia,” in Williams’ vehicle during a traffic stop last Friday.

According to the WTVF report, which included Williams’ mugshot, the 22-year-old Nashville native “is facing charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

The Patriots selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft (45th overall) out of Vanderbilt. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie — including one postseason game — playing primarily on special teams while logging 80 snaps as a reserve defensive back.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images