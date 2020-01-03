Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Richard Seymour was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year.

The former New England Patriots defensive tackle joins 14 other players including Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt to name a few, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Check out the full list of finalists:

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: 🏈Troy Polamalu

🏈Reggie Wayne

🏈Torry Holt

🏈John Lynch

🏈Edgerrin James

🏈Richard Seymour

🏈Steve Atwater

🏈Zach Thomas

🏈Isaac Bruce

🏈Leroy Butler

🏈Tony Boselli

🏈Alan Faneca

🏈Steve Hutchinson

🏈Bryant Young

🏈Sam Mills — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2020

Seymour was a powerhouse for New England in the early years of its elusive dynasty, locking up three consecutive First-Team All-Pro awards. The Patriots won three Super Bowls with Seymour on their roster.

The now-40-year-old went to seven Pro Bowls over the course of his 12-year career, eight of those in New England. He spent last summer competing in the World Series of Poker’s Main Event where he finished 131st.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images