Julian Edelman isn’t slowing down.

Despite an injury-riddled campaign and an early exit from the postseason, the New England Patriots receiver — who turns 34 in May — appears as motivated as ever. Edelman, who has been relatively quiet on social media since his arrest two weeks ago, took to Instagram on Sunday to offer a simple message.

Now, it’s unclear when Edelman plans to get “back to work.”

Tom Brady’s favorite target recently underwent shoulder surgery, though he reportedly is expected to be ready to participate in the Patriots’ offseason program. Of course, whether Edelman will be catching balls from Brady this summer — or ever again, for that matter — remains to be seen.

