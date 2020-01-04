The drama known as “Spygate 2.0” appears to be nearing a conclusion.

The Patriots are expected to be punished for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland on Dec. 8, according to multiple reports. New England acknowledged a member of the “Do Your Job” production crew violated NFL rules, but the organization has insisted nothing was done out of nefarious intent. The NFL still must wrap up portions of its investigation into the matter.

Here are updates from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

So, what kind of punishment could the Patriots be looking at?

Here’s some context from Schefter.

While both Schefter and Rapoport both left the door open for the possibility of the NFL discovering more damming evidence, all reports thus far have indicated the league has not found a link between the violation and the Patriots’ football operations.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in an AFC wild-card matchup.

