FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are almost fully healthy in their first-round playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Six of seven players listed as inactive for the Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs are healthy scratches, and two of them are rookies. FIve of six players listed as questionable Thursday are active. Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) is the lone player out with an injury.

Here’s the full list:

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

OL Jermaine Eleumunor

OT Korey Cunningham

DT Byron Cowart

CB Jason McCourty (groin)

— Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will back up Tom Brady at quarterback.

— Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden will share running back duties.

— Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will continue to share reps at tight end.

— Marshall Newhouse and James Ferentz will back up LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Joe Thuney, C Ted Karras, RG Shaq Mason and RT Marcus Cannon.

— The Patriots will continue to go with a short rotation on their defensive line with tackles Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Adam Butler and end Deatrich Wise.

— Terrence Brooks is back in the lineup after missing Week 17 with a groin injury. Rookie Joejuan Williams will dress with McCourty still out. Brooks could have a big role against Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, who has big-play ability. Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones will start at cornerback with McCourty out.

