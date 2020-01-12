Tom Brady’s future is the hot topic of the offseason and it doesn’t sound as if he’s in any rush to make a decision.

The New England Patriots quarterback will become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career when the new league year begins in March. Brady already said it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire, and took to Instagram to say he has “more to prove.”

The 42-year-old joined Westwood One Sports for his weekly interview and discussed everything from what his Instagram post meant to his future in New England to when fans should expect a decision.

“Like I said, I love playing football. I love playing for this organization,” he told host Jim Gray. “I really don’t know what it looks like moving forward and I’m just taking it day-to-day. We’re a week removed from the end of our season. There’s a lot of time to figure things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point. And I’m sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.”

It’s probably not what Patriots fans wanted to hear. But only time will tell if New England and Brady come to terms before March or if he will test the free agent market.

