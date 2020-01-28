Recent history has made Boston a haven for football fans.

Results of a study Wallet Hub published Monday show Boston is the second-best city in the United States for football fans, behind only Pittsburgh, Pa. Wallet Hub weighed factors such as ticket prices, the fan-friendliness of stadiums, fan engagement and 18 and others to determine where 240 U.S. locales rank in the best-football-cities pecking order.

The on-field performances of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and the high-level of fan engagement were among the principle reasons why Boston was the No. 2 overall and professional-football city in the U.S. Boston seemingly didn’t suffer much due to the high ticket prices at Gillette Stadium (second-most-expensive out of 30 NFL markets) or the fact that it’s just the 194th best college-football city.

In addition to Pittsburgh and Boston, Dallas, Green Bay, Wisc., and New York City make up the top-five cities for fans of the most popular spectator sport in the U.S.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images