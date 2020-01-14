Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a rough week for Julian Edelman, to say the least.

One week after the New England Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs, the wideout was arrested in Beverly Hills on Saturday for allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz after jumping on it. And he’s been the brunt of plenty of jokes on the Internet since.

Even Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola, who happened to be with Edelman on the night of his arrest, are having a little fun at Edelman’s expense.

The two former Boston athletes made some pretty hilarious comments on Pierce’s Instagram post of the night in question, noting the photo’s impeccable timing.

Take a look:

Sounds like there’s much more to this story.

