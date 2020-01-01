Paul Pierce is ready for 2020.
The Boston Celtics legend celebrated the new year in style and took to Twitter to share a message with his fans — and even his haters.
Pierce shared a video just before midnight of him holding what appears to be a glass of champagne and wished his followers a happy new year.
And he made sure his first tweet of 2020 went out to his fans, but also had a message for the haters.
“To my fans I love u to my haters u continue to inspire me to be great it’s all becoming more clear to me now 2020 is here,” Pierce tweeted.
To my fans I love u to my haters u continue to inspire me to be great it’s all becoming more clear to me now 2020 is here
He then fired off one more simple tweet.
Oh yeah and by the way happy new year #2020
It seems like Pierce is going to have a pretty positive year.
