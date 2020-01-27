Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the NBA universe Sunday, including Paul Pierce.

The former Boston Celtics star spent a number of years rivaling the former Los Angeles Lakers great, so news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter accident hit particularly close to home for Pierce. And much like his fellow NBAers, Pierce took to Twitter with an emotional (albeit simple) tribute for Bryant.

Pierce shared an old image of him and Bryant embracing during their days in the NBA with the caption “#RIPMamba” along with it.

Check it out:

Heartbreaking.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Paul Pierce