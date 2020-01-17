Winter Weekend has arrived.

Boston Red Sox past and present are in Springfield, Mass., this weekend for the annual event for fans. This season’s event is going to be pretty well-attended by members of the current roster and legends alike, with Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz among the headliners from the alumni group.

With the event kicking off Friday, Martinez took to Twitter to share a photo of himself walking in with Ortiz and Rafael Devers, among others.

It’s a pretty great shot.

What a crew.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images