After missing 28 games, Sidney Crosby is back for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins captain returned to action Tuesday night and in typical Crosby-fashion notched four points (one goal, 3 assists) as Pittsburgh took down the Minnesota Wild, 7-3.

While it isn’t surprising how Crosby performed in his return, what is surprising is how well the Penguins’ offense stayed afloat with him sidelined due to a core injury. Pittsburgh’s offense ranked first in points percentage (.714), tied for second in points (40) second in wins (18).

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images