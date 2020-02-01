It was an OK January for the Boston Bruins.

Boston entered its matchup with the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place on the final day of January sporting a 5-4-1 record throughout the month. The Bruins never were able to get on a run throughout the 10 games, never winning more than two in a row.

While it might not have been the flashiest month so far for Boston, there were a few positives. One of the biggest positives for the B’s in January was David Pastrnak representing the squad at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and taking home the MVP honors — thus becoming the first Bruin to do so since 2001 (Bill Guerin).

Another bright side is the fact that NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from January. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: David Krejci’s Game-Winner Vs. Penguins

After losing three of four entering the Bruins’ final game before the All-Star break, David Krejci got the Bruins back in the win column. The Vegas Golden Knights rode a 2-1 lead into the final period, but Boston would storm back with two goals over the last 20 minutes, including Krejci’s game-winner with 7:43 remaining.

Goal 2: Patrice Bergeron Notches His 20th Goal Of Season

For the seventh year in a row Bergeron has recorded 20 or more goals. The Bruins alternate captain reached the feat as he lit the lamp in the squad’s big 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 16 off of a slick feed from David Pastrnak.

Goal 3: David Pastrnak Pots Seventh Career Hat Trick

Pasta has taken a massive leap forward this season. The Bruins right winger entered the NHL All-Star break leading the league in goals with an astounding 37. To go along with his impressive total, he also has recorded three different hat tricks this season, including one in the B’s 5-4 win over the Jets on Jan. 9.

