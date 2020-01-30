Could Tom Brady be the heir to Jameis Winston’s throne?

Probably not, but Peter King nonetheless believes it’s a possibility.

King on Thursday discussed Brady’s potential free agency sweepstakes during an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” show. And, depending on what happens to Winston, who, like Brady, is scheduled to become a free agent March 18, King considers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential landing spot for the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

“The one I believe is the sleeping giant in this is Tampa Bay,” King said. “And, when I say that, if Jameis Winston is realistic with what his contract demands are, in my opinion, he’ll be the quarterback of the Bucs next year. But, I don’t know that, I’m hearing some things out of Tampa that he might want a little bit more money than the Bucs wanna pay. And we’ll see if that pans out.

” … They got a pretty good offensive line, and they’ve got two excellent receivers. They’ve got a really good, young tight end and they’ve got a very imaginative head coach and offensive coordinator in the passing game. So, I can’t tell you absolutely what they would do, or what they’re going to do. But I can tell you that they’re fascinating, to me. …When I think about Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, it makes as much sense to me as any of these other teams out here with the possible exception of the Chargers.”

King’s take makes sense. The Buccaneers have a ton of talent and might be a responsible quarterback away from being legitimate contenders. In theory, there are many things that would make Tampa Bay attractive to Brady.

Still, it’s really hard to picture Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, playing for a perennially irrelevant franchise, in front of that pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. Fair or not, such a scenario feels beneath someone as accomplished as Brady.

Then again, there have not been any concrete reports on Brady’s thought process as free agency nears. All we have to go in is what Brady himself has said: that he’s keeping an “open mind.”

As such, everything should be considered on the table.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images