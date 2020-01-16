Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at TD Garden but much focus remains on the hit goaltender Tuukka Rask took vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

NESN’s Courtney Cox has more from head coach Bruce Cassidy and center Patrice Bergeron as they react to the team’s toughness and togetherness in wake of Rask’s concussion diagnosis. Cox also takes a look at the return of center Karson Kuhlman in the PolarFleece Bruins Morning Skate report.

Check out the full report in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images