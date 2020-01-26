Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Details are slowly emerging about the accident that reportedly killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Nine victims died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif, police announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The helicopter reportedly was heading to the Mamba in Thousand Oaks, according to TMZ, when it crashed around 9:45 a.m. PT, according to CBS Los Angeles. All passengers aboard — eight passengers and the pilot — died as a result.

Police did not officially confirm the death of Bryant or his daughter.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Portions of the affected area will be closed while the NSTB looks into the situation.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images