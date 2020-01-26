Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world was rocked to its core Sunday when news broke that Kobe Bryant was killed in a California helicopter crash. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria also was killed.

Many athletes took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the NBA legend, while Brad Stevens and Doc Rivers honored Bryant prior to their games.

Now a popular video game is doing the same.

NBA2k20, which was released in September, paid tribute to Bryant with a simple, yet touching memoriam.

This is what the NBA 2K login screen looks like right now 🙏 #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/Ra1epv4cuc — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) January 26, 2020

Bryant was 41.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images