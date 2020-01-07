The Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins face off Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, but the Preds will do so without their head coach.
Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager David Poile made the decision to fire head coach Peter Laviolette as the team sits in sixth place in the Central Division. On NESN Sports Update, Billy Jaffe reacts to the news during Fast Forward, presented by Sullivan Tire.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports