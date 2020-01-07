Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Peter Laviolette era in Nashville has ended.

The Predators announced Monday they have relieved Laviolette and Kevin McCarthy from their respective coaching duties. Both Laviolette and McCarthy were amidst their sixth season with the team.

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights — from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles,” Predators general manager and president of hockey operations David Poile said in a press release. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons.”

The head coach for the Predators’ Tuesday night matchup against the Boston Bruins currently is listed as “to be announced,” per NHL Network’s Elliotte Friedman.

At this time, the Predators say the head coach for tomorrow vs BOS is “to be announced.” — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 6, 2020

We’ll see who’s at the helm when the puck drops at Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

